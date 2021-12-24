Look: Dan Campbell Has Telling Comment About QB Jared Goff

Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn’t confident about Jared Goff suiting up on Sunday.

Campbell spoke to the media on Friday morning and confirmed that it’s “highly unlikely” that Goff plays.

Goff is coming off perhaps his finest performance of the season last Sunday against the Cardinals. He finished with 216 yards passing and three touchdowns while only having five incompletions.

Detroit raced out to a 17-0 lead going into halftime and didn’t let up in the second half. The Lions outscored the Cardinals 13-12 in that latter half to win 30-12 and improve to 2-11-1 overall.

Earlier this week, Goff had to be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to testing positive for the virus.

Due to being vaccinated, he has the opportunity to test negative twice 24 hours apart to be active on Sunday but that looks doubtful at this time.

Starting in Goff’s place will likely be backup Tim Boyle. He has started one game this season (Nov. 21 against Cleveland) and struggled in a 13-10 loss.

Boyle finished with only 77 yards through the air with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kickoff for Lions-Falcons will be at 1 p.m. ET.