Look: D’Andre Swift Leaves Game vs. Bears After Nasty Hit

The first game of Thanksgiving Day didn’t give football fans much to get excited about – well at least on paper.

The Detroit Lions hosted the Chicago Bears in a pivotal NFC North showdown. While “pivotal” doesn’t usually describe a game like this, both teams entered the game desperate for a win.

Detroit opened the scoring with a long touchdown pass from Jared Goff to new Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Chicago answered with a field goal to cut Detroit’s lead to 7-3.

Unfortunately for the Lions, things took an ugly turn in the second quarter. Star running back D’Andre Swift took a handoff and was tackled near the Bears sideline.

He remained down on the ground for several minutes before being helped into the locker room.

According to an announcement from the Lions, Swift suffered a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

Lions say RB D'Andre Swift is questionable to return today due to a shoulder injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2021

Losing Swift would be a massive blow to the team’s offense. Not only does he lead the team in rushing, but he’s also second in receptions for the Lions on the season.

The Lions have to hope this is just a stinger and Swift can return to the game when the second half kicks off.

Detroit holds a 7-3 lead late in the second quarter.