Look: Former Lions Star Reacts To Matt Patricia’s Firing

After a blowout loss to the Texans, Detroit Lions ownership had a major decision to make regarding head coach Matt Patricia.

According to a statement from the team, the Lions have fired Patricia after his 4-7 start to the season. That’s not all, however. Detroit also announced general manager Bob Quinn has been fired as well.

“The Detroit Lions announced today that Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia have been relieved of their duties,” the Lions said in a statement. Immediately after the news was announced, the NFL world reacted to Patricia’s firing.

Former Lions star corner Darius Slay didn’t waste time weighing in on the firing of his former head coach.

“I was the problem tho,” Slay said sarcastically.

Slay and Patricia have a tense history.

The Lions head coach reportedly told Slay he wasn’t an “elite” corner.

“He said I wasn’t an elite corner and that I’m not in their category. I was coming off an All-Pro year, eight picks,” Slay said via ESPN. “That told me right there that he didn’t have no respect for me. He told me I was a good player, but then to tell me what I’m not, so I said, OK. I just took that to the chin and said, ‘OK, that’s cool.'”

Patricia racked up a 13-29-1 record in his three years as the team’s head coach and failed to reach the playoff in all three seasons.