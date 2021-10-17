The Spun

Look: Jared Goff With The Worst Decision Of The Season

Jared Goff at training camp for the Lions.ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 31: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks across the field during Training Camp on July 31, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

If your teams goes for it on fourth down, one thing you absolutely can not do is what Jared Goff did against the Cincinnati Bengals today.

Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, the Detroit Lions went for it on 4th-and-4 from the Cincinnati 38-yard line. Goff took the snap from an empty set in shotgun and couldn’t find anyone open as the pass rush closed in.

As Goff rolled left toward the sideline and was about to run out of room, he simply threw the ball away. A smart-enough decision…if it wasn’t fourth down.

It might not be your fault no one is open but at least throw it near one of your guys and hope for something to happen.

It’s easy to joke on the Lions, and they are 0-5, but in all honesty, this team battles hard every week. Detroit could easily have a win or two by now if it weren’t for heartbreaking last-second losses to the Ravens and Vikings.

With all that being said though, this lowlight is going to stick around a while, unfortunately for Goff and his team.

