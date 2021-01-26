The Spun

Look: Kelly Stafford Denies Report About Husband’s Mindset

matthew stafford celebrates during a lions gameDETROIT, MI - AUGUST 19: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a second quarter touchdown during the preseason game against the New York Jets on August 19, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

All signs point to the Matthew Stafford era coming to an end for the Detroit Lions. However, there was reportedly one move that would’ve made the former No. 1 pick stick with the franchise for the 2021 season.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Stafford would not have requested a trade if the Lions retained offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

“I know this is something Stafford has been considering and his wife has been considering for some time, potentially leaving Detroit and starting somewhere new,” Rapoport said on Monday. “Had the Lions retained Darrell Bevell – from what I understand – I do not believe Stafford would have wanted to ask out, I believe he would have wanted to stay there.”

Stafford hasn’t commented on this report from Rapoport, but his wife recently denied it.

Kelly Stafford responded to an Instagram account that shared Rapoport’s report, saying “My Woodward sports people…I’ll let you in! this is not factual.”

Even if this report from Rapoport is true, it doesn’t really matter at this point. Bevell has already signed a deal to join Urban Meyer’s staff in Jacksonville.

The Lions had some great moments with Stafford as their quarterback, but the time has come for these two sides to go their separate ways.

Stafford should get the chance to play for a contender, meanwhile the Lions try to rebuild their roster in head coach Dan Campbell’s image.


