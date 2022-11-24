Look: Lions Could Make Ford Field History Today
The Detroit Lions have won three straight heading into their annual Thanksgiving Day game this afternoon.
At 4-6 overall, Detroit is still on the outside of the NFC playoff picture looking in, but that can change with a win over the Bills today. There's a buzz around Dan Campbell's team, which should be evident by the crowd at Ford Field this afternoon.
Even with the holiday, the Lions are reportedly expecting a crowd of more than 66,000. The gathering could wind up being the second-largest in building history.
The current Ford Field attendance record for a Lions game is 67,861, set in Week 5 of the 2011 season when the stadium hosted Monday Night Football for the first time. Detroit beat the Chicago Bears that night to move to 5-0 on the season.
Lions-Bills will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
This will be Buffalo's second game at Ford Field in five days. The Bills had their home game against Cleveland moved to the Motor City last weekend because of a snowstorm.