Look: Lions Could Make Ford Field History Today

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: General view of Ford Field before the game between Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals on September 10, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have won three straight heading into their annual Thanksgiving Day game this afternoon.

At 4-6 overall, Detroit is still on the outside of the NFC playoff picture looking in, but that can change with a win over the Bills today. There's a buzz around Dan Campbell's team, which should be evident by the crowd at Ford Field this afternoon.

Even with the holiday, the Lions are reportedly expecting a crowd of more than 66,000. The gathering could wind up being the second-largest in building history.

The current Ford Field attendance record for a Lions game is 67,861, set in Week 5 of the 2011 season when the stadium hosted Monday Night Football for the first time. Detroit beat the Chicago Bears that night to move to 5-0 on the season.

Lions-Bills will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

This will be Buffalo's second game at Ford Field in five days. The Bills had their home game against Cleveland moved to the Motor City last weekend because of a snowstorm.