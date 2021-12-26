Look: Lions QB Throws Horrible Interception With Game On The Line

The Detroit Lions handed the reins over backup quarterback Tim Boyle after Jared Goff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. The 27-year-old made just his second NFL start against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Boyle nearly played the role of hero until he threw a horrendous interception in the red zone that sank the Lions comeback attempt.

One first and goal on the Falcons 9-yard line with 39 seconds remaining, Boyle took a snap in shotgun formation and dropped back to pass. He surveyed the field and then unloaded a pass across the middle, straight into the chest of Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.

The giveaway effectively ended the game and gave Atlanta the home victory. The Lions fell to 2-12-1 with the loss.

Take a look at Boyle’s head-scratching interception:

Tim Boyle’s attempt to throw a game-winning touchdown pass was everything I hoped it would be pic.twitter.com/K7PUuIv7fH — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 26, 2021

Boyle played an otherwise solid game, apart from the interception. Prior to the pick, he threw for 187 yards and a touchdown, completing 24 of his 34 pass attempts.

The game marked just the second time that Boyle had started in the NFL. After spending his first three professional seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the former undrafted free agent moved to the Lions in 2021 to become Goff’s backup.

It’s been a frustrating season for Detroit and first-year head coach Dan Campbell. With young and inexperienced roster, the Lions have battled, but come up short in a number of games this year.

Boyle’s interception was just the latest late-game blunder that cost Detroit a win. However, it did keep the Lions in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Time will tell where Detroit ends up in the draft order after these next two weeks.

[Rodger Sherman]