Look: Lions WR Appears To Be Interested In Joining The Rams

The Rams executed the first blockbuster trade of the offseason on Saturday night, shipping off Jared Goff and a package of picks to Detroit for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The move solidifies Los Angeles as a 2021 Super Bowl contender, now outfitted with a reliable presence under center and one of the best defenses in the league. However, that doesn’t mean that the Rams have to be done for the offseason.

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky recommended that Los Angeles target a specific veteran wide receiver in free agency: Marvin Jones Jr. The nine-year Lions veteran developed quite the rapport with Stafford over their years together in Detroit and could bolster an already talented Rams receiving corps.

Jones Jr., who enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, quickly warmed to Orlovsky’s idea. In fact, he decided to show his support for the move on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Amidst injuries and absences in Detroit, Jones Jr. proved to be durable and reliable. Since arriving to the Lions in 2016, the 30-year-old worked often as one of Stafford’s favorite targets. In 2020, Jones Jr. caught 76 passes for 978 yards and nine scores, showing an ability to contribute even as he ages.

Even before this season, the veteran wideout seemed to be everywhere for the Lions. Over five years with the team, he hauled in 423 regular season catches for nearly 4,300 yards. He has a knack for finding the end zone, scoring 36 times in Detroit.

With his five-year, $40 million deal reaching it’s end with the Lions, Jones Jr. becomes an obvious choice for the Rams to sign. Los Angeles could get him on a shorter, cheaper veteran deal and line-up him up alongside Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. With Stafford slinging the ball around the field, Sean McVay would have the entire playbook available.

Although most of the Rams strength will still come from their defense, if Jones Jr. signs, opposing teams would have to be very afraid of LA’s offense.