Look: Matthew Stafford’s Michigan House Is For Sale

The off-season has already begun for all but two NFL teams, meaning it’s officially time to start keeping tack of quarterback housing decisions.

Matthew Stafford is one of the quarterbacks that will reportedly be on the move this off-season. He and the Lions came to a mutual agreement to work up a trade in coming weeks.

Stafford is now finalizing his move away from the franchise. The Lions have yet to orchestrate a trade for him, but the veteran quarterback has officially put his Michigan home up for sale.

Stafford and his family have enjoyed a beautiful lakefront mansion these past few years. It’s now on the market. What’s the price-tag? A hefty $6.5-million ask.

Matthew Stafford's Bloomfield Township home is on the market. Maybe if you and a few buddies all pitch in… https://t.co/2YLJcmfG4o — Freep Sports (@freepsports) January 26, 2021

This isn’t the first time the Staffords placed their mansion on the market, though. They did the same last off-season, causing a bit of a stir surrounding Matthew Stafford’s future. Kelly Stafford, Matthew’s wife, proceeded to explain the mansion was only on the market because they wanted to move away from the lake out of an abundance of caution with their kids.

It’s not the same story this time around. The Staffords aren’t just looking to move away from the water. They’d like to move out of Michigan.

The Lions are already taking calls for the veteran quarterback. A trade should take place in a matter of weeks.

The Colts, Niners and Washington Football Team have emerged as potential landing spots. It’ll likely come down to which team is willing to give up the most for the veteran quarterback.