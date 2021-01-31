Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Reacts To Blockbuster Trade

The Stafford family appears to be excited about their next home.

The Detroit Lions are trading franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Goff and significant NFL Draft compensation.

Stafford, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, requested a trade out of Detroit following the 2020 season. The Lions have granted him that request, as they’ve traded him to the Rams, his preferred destination.

ESPN.com had some details on the trade package:

The Lions will receive a third-round pick in 2021, a first-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023 in what is the first exchange of former No. 1 overall picks in the common draft era (since 1967). The deal cannot be made official until the start of the new league year on March 17.

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, appears to be excited about the move. She posted on her Instagram Story shortly following reports of the trade.

The Rams were reportedly the preferred destination for Stafford, who wanted to play for head coach Sean McVay.

Los Angeles will now head into the 2021 season among the favorites for the Super Bowl.