Look: NFL Owner Booed Loudly On Sunday Afternoon

NFL teams that don’t play well or treat team legends poorly usually don’t get a lot of love from the team’s fans. Detroit Lions vice chairman Sheila Ford Hamp experienced that firsthand today.

During today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at home, the Lions had a ceremony to honor team legend Calvin Johnson, who was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But when Hamp went to the podium to make a speech, she was met by endless boos.

The crowd booed Hamp all the way through the end of her speech, and the Lions owner appeared flustered by the response. Fans only seemed to let up the boos when Johnson himself started clapping to support her.

It’s no secret that Lions fans have endured a lot over the past few years. They’ve had three straight seasons with double-digit losses and have not won a playoff game in decades.

But the straw that may have broke the camel’s back recently what how the team has reportedly been dealing with Calvin Johnson over the years.

Reports emerged this summer that Calvin Johnson and the Lions have no relationship due to money the team took back when he retired in 2015. He is reportedly seeking $1.6 million that he says the team still owes him.

While Johnson was willing to show up to let the Lions honor him today, that relationship is reportedly still icy per The Detroit News.

Combine that with the team’s last few losing seasons and you have a recipe for some serious fan anger.

We may see more booing in the future if the Lions don’t sort out their issues soon. Preferably this year.