Look: NFL World Reacts To Detroit's Field Announcement

The Detroit Lions are making a change to their playing and practice surfaces for the 2023 season.

FieldTurf announced on Wednesday that the Lions will upgrade to the FieldTurf CORE System at Ford Field and its Allen Park Practice Facility.

The CORE turf system features FieldTurf's heavyweight infill design, which the company claims is "proven to deliver a lower incidence of total injuries compared to various infill weights," as well as FieldTurf’s wide-gauge design, which "delivers leading cleat release times."

"As the team's trusted choice for over 20 years, we can’t wait for the #Lions to take the new field in 2023," FieldTurf said in an official statement.

The state of playing surfaces around the NFL has been a major topic in recent months, so it's no surprise this news has gotten fans and media members talking.

"Interesting. The Lions replaced the original Ford Field 2002 artificial turf in 2013 and again on 2019, and they bought a second field at that time for installation about now," said Bill Shea of The Athletic.

"I believe in the study, it was Slitfilm turf that was definitively known to cause more injuries. I’d be interested to know what kind of turf this is," said one fan who is hopeful the change will help players.

"Ford Field was one of six stadiums with the controversial slit-film turf," noted CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

"The @Lions had been on the much-criticized slit-film surface," added SI's Albert Breer. "Von Miller and Rashan Gary suffered season-ending ACL injuries on that turf in consecutive Detroit home games last year. Good to see teams considering this stuff."

"While the Ford Field turf drew headlines this past year, players told me the practice facility turf was especially hard on their bodies," chimed in MLive.com Lions beat writer Kyle Meinke. "Now the Lions are investing in upgrades there, too. Players will be rejoicing over this investment."

Grass is considered by players to be the safest and most reliable surface to play on in terms of limiting or preventing injuries.

While this isn't that, hopefully the changes in Detroit will help.