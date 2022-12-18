Look: NFL World Reacts To Lions Fan Tailgating Video

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: General view during a New York Jets field goal in the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 10, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

It's clear that at least one Detroit Lions fan takes the responsibility of wearing a Penei Sewell jersey very seriously.

Video of a man rocking Sewell's No. 58 doing a 1-on-1 pass blocking drill with his wife in the MetLife Stadium parking lot this morning has been going viral on social media.

They look like they're fired up for this afternoon's battle with the New York Jets.

"Relationship goals," one fan tweeted in response to the clip.

"If I showed up to JV practice with this footwork my ass would be running laps," joked NFL podcaster DirtbagQueer.

"She’s setting up a 4th quarter spin move inside," said writer Mike Camerlengo.

"He gets her off he landmark nicely, looks a little slow footed with adequate power… will have trouble with speed rushers," said another fan.

"I really like his angle and his independent hands. Posture isn't bad either. We gotta get his left foot flat in the ground," said offensive line coach Bobby Johnson III.

So far today, this couple has been happy. The Lions lead the Jets 10-7 in the second quarter on CBS.