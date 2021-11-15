Look: Terrelle Pryor Rips Current NFL Quarterback

There are a number of struggling quarterbacks in the NFL right now. But one of them is now in the crosshairs of Ohio State legend Terrelle Pryor.

Taking to Instagram, Pryor ripped Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff for his performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He declared that Goff is so bad that either he or Colin Kaepernick could play better than him right now.

“Jared Goff is terrible (Charles Barkley voice),” Pryor wrote. “Myself and Kapernick (sic) can go on field this second and do better.”

Goff was far from his best in yesterday’s 16-16 tie with the Steelers. He went 14 of 25 for 114 yards and was sacked four times. His struggles to move the ball kept the team from capitalizing on an equally rough day for the Steelers.

Even so, it feels like a stretch for Terrelle Pryor to insist that he could play better. Pryor has not played in an NFL game since 2018. He hasn’t thrown a pass since 2016 – neither has Colin Kaepernick.

But Goff has fallen well below the already low expectations the Lions had when they traded for him earlier this year. He has just eight touchdowns in nine games and is on pace to be sacked over 40 times – which would be a career high.

Not all of his struggles are his fault. The Lions are in shambles right now and their winless record reflects it.

But it’s becoming clearer and clearer that Goff isn’t a long-term answer for the Lions. Terrelle Pryor and Colin Kaepernick probably don’t need to be brought in to prove that.