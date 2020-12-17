Magic Johnson Has A Hiring Suggestion For The Lions

The Detroit Lions have a couple of vacancies, both at the head coaching position and the general manager position.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson has a suggestion for one of those spots.

The former NBA star turned business mogul thinks the NFC North franchise needs to hire ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.

“The Detroit Lions should hire ESPN’s Louis Riddick as GM. He has front office experience, an eye for talent, and I know he will pick the right coach to help the Lions win! He is someone I have the upmost respect for,” he tweeted on Wednesday night.

Riddick is a former NFL executive who currently serves as an analyst for Monday Night Football. He’s reportedly interviewing for two jobs this week.

From NFL.com:

The current ESPN Monday Night Football analyst is slated to interview for the Houston Texans GM job on Wednesday, and with the Detroit Lions on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. The Texans announced Wednesday they had met with Riddick for an interview. A former pro safety, Riddick played 94 games over six seasons before eventually moving to a front-office role.

The Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn at the end of November.

Detroit is 5-8 on the season.