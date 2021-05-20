Mark Brunell Has A Comparison For The 2021 Lions

The Detroit Lions are heading into what could be a long rebuilding process with a new head coach and GM. But newly-minted QBs coach Mark Brunell thinks the Lions can surprise some people in 2021.

In a recent media interview, Brunell compared the 2021 Lions to the 1996 Jacksonville Jaguars team he was QB for. He pointed out that his Jaguars overcame the lowest of expectations to reach the AFC Championship Game that year.

“I was part of a team that very few people gave us a chance to do anything,” Brunell said, via the Detroit News. “Going into 1996, the expectations were really low. All we heard was, ‘Maybe get to .500, maybe win five or six games, a lot of inexperience, a lot of lack of talent’ and this and that. We actually started out that season and the first 11 games we were 4-7, and then we turned it around.”

Brunell said that the Lions believe in themselves right now in the same way that the Jaguars did back then. He’s confident that his Lions can prove the doubters wrong early in the season.

“My point in saying all that is we were a team that people didn’t give much of a chance to do anything. It kind of sounds familiar doesn’t it? My point is that it can happen. We believe it’s going to happen, and there’s something about being part of a football team where everyone outside the building says that you can’t and the message inside the building is, ‘You know what? Forget about what you’re hearing or what people are saying. You have to believe that you can.’ Certainly this is going to be a group that is going to believe that we can, that we can do some good things early, regardless of what’s being said out there, outside of the Detroit Lions.”

The Detroit Lions are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history. They fired head coach Matt Patricia midseason en route to allowing the most points allowed in the league.

In the offseason, they hired Dan Campbell to as their new head coach but soon traded QB Matthew Stafford. Replacing him will be Jared Goff, who they got in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s going to be tough for the Lions to go as far as the 1996 Jaguars did though. The NFC North is pretty stacked right now while the Lions are installing new systems from top to bottom.

Will the Lions surprise anyone in 2021?