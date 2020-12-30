Marvin Jones Addresses His Future With The Lions

The Detroit Lions will have multiple key wide receivers hit free agency this offseason, including veteran Marvin Jones.

After starting his career in Cincinnati, Jones has spent the last five seasons in Detroit. During that time, he’s been a reliable target, racking up 281 receptions for 4,116 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Jones’ yardage totals and yards per reception averages have dropped the last couple of years, but he’s still hauled in 16 touchdowns in his last 26 games. He’ll turn 31 in March, and this is probably his last chance to sign a multi-year contract somewhere.

As a result, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Jones is looking forward to free agency. He told reporters today that he’ll consider returning to Detroit, but intends to weigh all his options on the market.

Jones added later that he's leaving everything on the table, but he also at least hinted that he'll prioritize finding a team that can contend.

In addition to Jones, the Lions will have wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Mohamed Sanu, Danny Amendola and Jamal Agnew becoming free agents in March.

Golladay is the best of the bunch, and should command a sizable payday, but the fourth-year pro has been hampered by injuries this season.

The market for Jones shouldn’t be as hot as it will be for Golladay, but there will surely be a few win-now teams interested in the big-bodied vet.