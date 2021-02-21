Lions WR Marvin Jones On What He’s Looking For In Free Agency

Marvin Jones will become a free agent next month, and it appears more and more likely he’s played his last snap with the Detroit Lions.

Jones has a short list of priorities for his upcoming free agency. Atop the list is a common wish: join a team that gives him a good chance of winning a championship.

That same wish is one of the reasons Matthew Stafford demanded a trade earlier this year. The Lions obliged and traded him to the Los Angeles Rams where he’ll have a strong chance of winning the NFC West and competing for the conference championship.

Unlike Stafford, Jones will try and join a contender through the free-agent market. While he aims to do so, he’s also ensuring he doesn’t make too many sacrifices in regards to compensation.

“At this point in my career, that’s what I want,” Jones said of trying to win a championship, via the Detroit Free Press. “That is what I want, but at the same time, it’s not going to be — I’m not going to just straight sacrifice and not get what I’m worth just because I’ve put in my work to get where I’m at and it happened the first time and I did it, and I think I outplayed it the second time.”

When Marvin Jones officially hits the free-agent market next month, plenty of teams will come calling.

In 2020, Jones scripted together his most productive season since 2017. The Lions receiver caught 76 passes for 978 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games.

There’s no doubt contenders will be in contact with Jones next month, but his overall cost could be an obstacle.

