Matt Patricia Announces Injury Update For WR Kenny Golladay

The Detroit Lions could be shorthanded when they face the Chicago Bears this weekend, as superstar wideout Kenny Golladay’s status for Week 1 is officially in question.

Golladay had an incredible season in 2019, totaling 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns. He put up those numbers despite not having Matthew Stafford for all 16 games.

Another big year could be on the horizon for Golladay if he can stay healthy. Unfortunately, the fourth-year wideout is dealing with a hamstring injury at the moment.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia told the media that Golladay hurt his hamstring during Wednesday’s practice. The team expects Golladay to be limited for Thursday’s practice session.

Patricia said the Lions are trying to be careful with Golladay, so perhaps he’ll be good to go on Sunday.

Lions’ HC Matt Patricia said WR Kenny Golladay hurt his hamstring yesterday at practice and would be limited today. Patricia said the Lions just want to be careful with him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2020

Golladay isn’t the only big-time wide receiver dealing with an injury this week. Mike Evans and Courtland Sutton are both questionable to play this weekend.

The Lions are going to need Golladay on the field this Sunday if they want to beat the Bears. He’s a dominant receiver that opens up the rest of the field for his teammates, like Danny Amendola and Marvin Jones Jr.

Friday’s practice could determine whether or not Golladay suits up for Week 1. As long as he’s a limited participant during practice, he should be able to play on Sunday.