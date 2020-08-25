The Spun

Matt Patricia Comments Lions Decision To Not Practice Today

A closeup of Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia.DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions on the field prior to the start of the game against the New England Patriots at Ford Field on September 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions were originally scheduled to practice this Tuesday afternoon. Instead, the team used its platform to raise awareness toward a major issue plaguing the United States.

Over the weekend, the Wisconsin police shot a man named Jacob Blake in the back eight times. Athletes, such as LeBron James and Chris Paul, have already spoken out about all the injustice taking place in this country.

In an effort to keep this movement going, the Lions assembled near the front of the team facility with a sign that said “We won’t be silent.” Lions head coach Matt Patricia spoke to the media about his team’s actions.

“I challenge everybody in the league to go out there and to continue these conversations and to listen,” Patricia told reporters. “These are real stories. We want to be a part of the solution.”

Patricia continued “Maybe there’s a chain reaction here that’s started with the other teams. Maybe it pushes forward that way and that’d be great.”

Eventually, the Lions will have to get back to work and prepare for the 2020 season. It doesn’t mean they won’t be able to use their voice to help incite change for the better though.

We’ve seen MLB, NBA and NFL players come together to show their support for racial equality. That momentum can’t be derailed now, especially after seeing how far all those leagues have come.


