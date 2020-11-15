NFL Analysts Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired Immediately

There have been two NFL head coaches fired so far this season. It’s sounding like a third could be on the way.

Detroit is leading the Washington Football Team, 27-24. However, it’s been a pretty embarrassing display of football – and coaching – from the Lions on Sunday.

Fans and analysts have had enough with Detroit head coach Matt Patricia. Some are calling for Patricia to be fired immediately, while others are saying to wait until the game is over.

Either way, it’s starting to feel like Patricia’s Detroit tenure is coming to an end soon.

“If the Lions lose this game they should fire Matt Patricia in the parking lot,” one NFL analyst tweeted.

Another replied: “They should fire Matt Patricia into the sun.”

They should fire Matt Patricia into the sun. https://t.co/xwlGT9mNqp — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 15, 2020

Patricia, 46, is a Bill Belichick disciple. He came to Detroit from New England and has attempted to instill the Patriots’ winning ways into the Lions’ organization.

That has not worked.

Patricia is 12-27-1 as the Lions’ head coach. Detroit won six games his first season and three games his second season. This year, the Lions are off to a 3-5 start.

The former Patriots assistant is known as a defensive coach. His defense has blown a 21-point lead against Washington today.

Matt Patricia (a.k.a. "defensive guru") is watching his defense fall apart against…. the Washington Football Team. — Detroit Lions Pro (@DetroitLionsPro) November 15, 2020

The writing appears to be on the wall for Patricia in Detroit.

His firing is probably a matter of when, not if.