Matt Patricia Isn’t Saying Much About Matthew Stafford’s Status

On Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It was the second time the Lions placed Stafford on the list this season. Back in August, the team feared that Stafford had contracted the coronavirus. He was placed on the list, but days later, was removed.

Despite being placed on the list, Stafford has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The quarterback reportedly had close contact with a COVID-positive case.

As a result, he’ll have to go through a five-day quarantine process before can rejoin the team. Leading up to Sunday’s game, head coach Matt Patricia has been very mum about the team’s plan at quarterback.

Here’s what Patricia had to say Patricia said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

“I mean, I think every situation that we have is individually based. Based on the player, whether or not there’s a guy that’s able to practice through the course of the week and then play in the games, certainly depends on what their situation is as far as being ready to go.”

Stafford is an established veteran who doesn’t need to put in a full week of practice to be ready for game day – especially against Minnesota’s porous defense.

However, Patricia didn’t exactly inspire confidence with his latest comments. Lions fans don’t exactly know what the plan is heading into this weekend’s game.