Matt Patricia Is Getting Roasted For Detroit’s Performance Today

A view of a New York Jets field goal during a game against the Detroit Lions.DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: General view during a New York Jets field goal in the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 10, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Matt Patricia and the Lions pieced together a shameful performance on Sunday against the depleted Panthers. Carolina blanked Detroit 20-0, shutting out Matthew Stafford’s offense and handing the Lions another loss.

Patricia and company haven’t turned things in around in 2020, starting off the year 4-6. Since he arrived in Detroit in 2018, the team’s head coach is 13-28-1, putting him very clearly on the hot seat. The Lions have only made the playoffs three times in the last two decades, but hasn’t advanced past the Wild Card round since 1991. As a head coach, Patricia has never made the playoffs.

Sunday’s coaching performance aggravated fans and media members around the league.  Detroit traveled to play the Carolina team missing both Teddy Bridgewater and Christian McCaffrey, but still let PJ Walker waltz up and down the field for the Panthers.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions to Patricia’s effort on Sunday:

The Lions hired Patricia from the Patriots in 2018. In his time as the defensive coordinator in New England, many labeled him as a defensive guru. Unfortunately for Detroit fans, that prowess hasn’t translated to the Lions. The team is well on its way to another last place finish in the NFC North.

If Detroit isn’t able to somehow salvage this season, it’s highly unlikely that Patricia will get another year. Already fans have called for the organization to fire their head coach.

The Lions will have a short week of practice before playing the Texans on Thursday.


