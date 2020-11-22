Matt Patricia Is Getting Roasted For Detroit’s Performance Today

Matt Patricia and the Lions pieced together a shameful performance on Sunday against the depleted Panthers. Carolina blanked Detroit 20-0, shutting out Matthew Stafford’s offense and handing the Lions another loss.

Patricia and company haven’t turned things in around in 2020, starting off the year 4-6. Since he arrived in Detroit in 2018, the team’s head coach is 13-28-1, putting him very clearly on the hot seat. The Lions have only made the playoffs three times in the last two decades, but hasn’t advanced past the Wild Card round since 1991. As a head coach, Patricia has never made the playoffs.

Sunday’s coaching performance aggravated fans and media members around the league. Detroit traveled to play the Carolina team missing both Teddy Bridgewater and Christian McCaffrey, but still let PJ Walker waltz up and down the field for the Panthers.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions to Patricia’s effort on Sunday:

This is pathetic. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) November 22, 2020

Matt Patricia's #Lions are down 14-0 to the PJ Walker's #Panthers Here is who the #Panthers are missing: QB Teddy Bridgewater

RB Christian McCaffrey

LT Russell Okung

CB Donte Jackson

RG John Millerpic.twitter.com/lfkgEPgCug — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 22, 2020

Can we fire Matt Patricia yet or — Paul Gerke (@PaulGerke) November 22, 2020

Matt Patricia's seat is scalding right now — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 22, 2020

The Lions hired Patricia from the Patriots in 2018. In his time as the defensive coordinator in New England, many labeled him as a defensive guru. Unfortunately for Detroit fans, that prowess hasn’t translated to the Lions. The team is well on its way to another last place finish in the NFC North.

If Detroit isn’t able to somehow salvage this season, it’s highly unlikely that Patricia will get another year. Already fans have called for the organization to fire their head coach.

The Lions will have a short week of practice before playing the Texans on Thursday.