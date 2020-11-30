Matt Stafford Has Honest Response To Question About Future

The Detroit Lions are making a few changes this year before the season even comes to a close. Will it be enough to keep Matt Stafford in Detroit?

The Lions shocked the NFL world by firing head coach Matt Patricia last week. The decision itself wasn’t surprising, but the timing was. Detroit is already looking ahead to the future.

Stafford has yet to be surrounded with a competent coaching staff and roster. But it’s clear if he had the right weapons, the Lions could eventually be a dangerous team in the NFC. It’s unclear if he has the patience to go through another rebuild, though.

Stafford is locked in with the Lions until the end of the 2022 season, based on his current contract. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be in a Lions uniform until then.

“I’ll figure that out and talk about that later on,” Stafford said of his future this week.

If we’re being honest, Matt Stafford deserves better. The Lions have failed to surround him with a quality roster, and Stafford’s patience may have ran out by now.

But the only way he’s leaving Detroit is via trade – at least before the 2023 season. The Lions may feel inclined to trade the NFL vet and acquire several quality draft picks in return. It’s clear Detroit needs to go through yet another rebuild.

For now, Stafford is focused on the rest of the 2020 season. But come the off-season, the Lions quarterback has plenty of options to consider regarding his future.