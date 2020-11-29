Pro Bowl NFL QB Could Be On The Move This Offseason

The Detroit Lions decision to fire head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn has fans speculating about Matthew Stafford’s future with the franchise.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick has been a member of the Lions since 2009. He’s made a Pro Bowl and led Detroit to multiple playoff berths.

However, it could be time for Detroit to move on with a new head coach and general manager coming in.

Lions owner Sheila Hamp was asked about Stafford’s future on Saturday.

“Well since I’m not the coach, I’m probably not the right person to ask that question to. So, we’ll see what the new coach has to say,” she said.

“I think he’s (an) extremely talented young man, and he’s tough as nails. It’s been tough for him. Again, I think coach will make that decision.”

An offseason split could be what’s best for both parties. The Lions could build around a young quarterback while Stafford gets the chance to play for a contender elsewhere.

“It’s time from both the organization standpoint and the players position as well. It didn’t work out,” former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky said.

Real next impactful move is full start over and move on from Stafford. It’s time from both the organization standpoint and the players position as well. It didn’t work out— — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 28, 2020

Moving on from Stafford would be tough to swallow, but it could be what’s best for the franchise moving forward.