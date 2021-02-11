Matt Stafford Reveals Injuries He Played Through Last Season

Matthew Stafford started all 16 games for the Detroit Lions last year, seemingly against all odds. We knew he was playing a number of games hurt, but he recently revealed just how hurt he was.

In a special interview with Mitch Albom, Stafford revealed that he played through the 2020 season with several injuries. Perhaps the most notable of them was a torn UCL in his elbow.

“I mean, this past year was bad,” Stafford said. “I had the partially torn UCL in my right thumb, I tore my UCL on my left elbow on the second to last play of the Houston game (on Thanksgiving) that nobody knew about, trying to stiff arm a guy. That’s why I started wearing a sleeve on my left arm because I had all sorts of tape underneath it, just to hold it in place.

“I broke my cartilage on my eighth rib in Green Bay. I tore something (in the back of) my left knee. And then I had a subtalar, right ankle sprain.”

That’s a lot of injuries to play through, and not for a whole lot of benefit. The Lions were out of playoff contention by late-November and head coach Matt Patricia was fired late in the season.

Matthew Stafford told @mitchalbom that he played this year with a few injuries, including a torn UCL in his elbow. He wouldn’t talk about it b/c the people in Detroit deal with much tougher challenges than trying to play a game with a multimillion dollar contract. What a warrior. pic.twitter.com/RZO4q0KFsQ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 11, 2021

But even with all of those injuries, Stafford continued to play pretty well. He finished the 2020 season with 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 64.2-percent of his passes.

The Lions traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams soon after the season. He’ll be tasked with taking over for Jared Goff, and joins a team that’s reached the playoffs three times in the last four years.

Given that Stafford has only three playoff appearances in his entire career, joining a win-now team will be a nice change of pace.