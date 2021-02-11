The Spun

Matt Stafford Reveals Injuries He Played Through Last Season

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford walking off the field with his head down.DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 23: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions reacts to play in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Minnesota Vikings won 27 - 9. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford started all 16 games for the Detroit Lions last year, seemingly against all odds. We knew he was playing a number of games hurt, but he recently revealed just how hurt he was.

In a special interview with Mitch Albom, Stafford revealed that he played through the 2020 season with several injuries. Perhaps the most notable of them was a torn UCL in his elbow.

“I mean, this past year was bad,” Stafford said. “I had the partially torn UCL in my right thumb, I tore my UCL on my left elbow on the second to last play of the Houston game (on Thanksgiving) that nobody knew about, trying to stiff arm a guy. That’s why I started wearing a sleeve on my left arm because I had all sorts of tape underneath it, just to hold it in place.

“I broke my cartilage on my eighth rib in Green Bay. I tore something (in the back of) my left knee. And then I had a subtalar, right ankle sprain.”

That’s a lot of injuries to play through, and not for a whole lot of benefit. The Lions were out of playoff contention by late-November and head coach Matt Patricia was fired late in the season.

But even with all of those injuries, Stafford continued to play pretty well. He finished the 2020 season with 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 64.2-percent of his passes.

The Lions traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams soon after the season. He’ll be tasked with taking over for Jared Goff, and joins a team that’s reached the playoffs three times in the last four years.

Given that Stafford has only three playoff appearances in his entire career, joining a win-now team will be a nice change of pace.


