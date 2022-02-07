Matthew Stafford Had Classy Message For Lions Fans Today

In his first year with the Los Angeles Rams after leaving the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford won his first playoff game and took his team to a Super Bowl. But he isn’t forgetting the team he’s left.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Stafford made it clear that he is still fond of the Motor City. He had nothing but nice things to say about his former team and city when talking about them.

“Detroit fans were extremely loyal, passionate,” Stafford said. “Everything you want fans to be… I’ll always have a soft spot for Detroit.”

Stafford played 12 seasons for the Detroit Lions, during which he made the Pro Bowl and led them to the playoffs three times. He is the Lions’ all-time leading passer and navigated them into respectability on some occasions.

After the 2020 season, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Rams as part of a rebuilding effort. Unfortunately, the Rams proved to be the early winners of that trade.

Stafford promptly had one of the best seasons for a Rams quarterback since Kurt Warner. The Lions went 3-13-1 with former Rams quarterback Jared Goff at the helm for most of the year.

As much as Stafford may be playing this game for the Lions, that probably won’t be much of a consolation in Detroit.

Will Lions fans be rooting for Matthew Stafford on Super Bowl Sunday?