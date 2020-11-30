Matthew Stafford Has Blunt Response To Head Coach Question

The Detroit Lions cleaned house over the weekend, firing head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn after an embarrassing Thanksgiving performance. Naturally, star QB Matthew Stafford is expected to have some input on who his next coach will be.

In an interview on Monday, Stafford was asked if it’s important to like his head coach. Stafford replied, “It’s important to win.”

No argument there. Unfortunately, winning has been pretty hard to come by for Stafford during his 12 years in Detroit.

Since 2009, the Lions have just four winning seasons and three playoff appearances – all knockouts in the Wildcard round. Stafford himself is 73-86-1 as a starter, and is Detroit’s all-time leading passer in all categories.

They’ve hired and fired three head coaches during that span – Jim Schwartz, Jim Caldwell and Patricia.

With Stafford’s injury history, it’s unlikely that he has too much time in the NFL left before he has to call it quits.

Whoever the Lions bring in as their next head coach has to be someone capable of bringing a quick turnaround. Unfortunately, the Lions may not have the talent right now or even after the upcoming offseason to trigger one.

The Lions offense and defense rank in the bottom half of the league, and multiple key players are slated to become free agents this season.

Detroit will need to cast a wide net to bring Stafford the right coach for the job.