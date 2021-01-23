Matthew Stafford Has Reportedly Requested A Trade From Detroit Lions

On Saturday night, the NFL world learned that star quarterback Matthew Stafford reportedly demanded a trade from the organization.

Earlier this week, the Lions introduced new head coach Dan Campbell. During his introductory press conference, the new head coach made it clear he was fond of Stafford and his ability as a starting quarterback.

“I’m gonna have to sit down with Brad Holmes, but here’s what I’ll say: Matthew is a stud. He’s one of the toughest QBs you’ll ever see. He’s extremely talented, a team guy, and I know he wants to win. So I’ll leave it at that,” Campbell told reporters.

However, according to a new report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Stafford reportedly wants out. Pelissero noted Stafford and the Lions have talked about the situation and have decided to start working on a trade.

From NFL Network:

After meetings in recent weeks in which Stafford expressed a desire for a fresh start, the Lions understood his position and plan to begin discussing trade options in the coming weeks for their star quarterback, per sources.

Stafford battled through multiple injuries this season, but he still managed to complete 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Several teams fit the mold as a potential landing spot. The Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers should all be on the phone with the Lions.

Where will Stafford land next?