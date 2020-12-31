NFL Insider Offers Latest On Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Last week, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered an ankle sprain in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a tough blow for him since he was already dealing with multiple injuries prior to Week 16.

Stafford suffered ligament damage to his thumb earlier in the season, then suffered a rib cartilage injury on Dec. 13 against the Green Bay Packers.

Despite all these injuries piling up, Stafford is trying his hardest to suit up for the Lions in the regular season finale this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions listed Stafford as a limited participant in practice this afternoon. His injury designation included right ankle, right thumb, and ribs.

#Lions QB Matthew Stafford was listed as a limited participant in practice today with his sprained ankle (plus ribs and thumb). Progress. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2020

It’s going to take the Lions telling Stafford they won’t allow him to play for him to miss this weekend’s game.

A little over a week ago, Stafford had a fiery speech about how he’ll always be on the field as long as he’s healthy enough to compete.

“I just I feel like I owe it to those guys. I owe it to the game. I owe it to this organization, everybody,” Stafford said, via the Pride of Detroit. “If I’m good enough to play, healthy enough to play, my ass is going to be out there. So, I feel like I was good enough to play and that’s why I wanted to be out there.”

The Lions won’t reveal Matthew Stafford’s status for Week 17 until Friday afternoon, but we’d imagine he’ll be active.