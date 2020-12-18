Lions Coach Offers Injury Update For QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford has proven over the years that he’s one of the toughest quarterbacks in the business. That being said, the former No. 1 pick might have to miss this weekend’s game for the Detroit Lions due to a rib injury.

During last weekend’s loss, Stafford suffered a rib cartilage injury. The Lions haven’t been optimistic about his chances to play in Week 15, but they’re leaving the door open for him to possibly suit up.

Lions interim coach Darrel Bevell spoke about Stafford this Friday morning, telling reporters “He’s feeling better, but we’re going to see where that goes.”

Stafford will not practice this Friday for Detroit. It’s worth noting the veteran gunslinger has missed a full week of practice before and played in a game later that weekend.

The Lions haven’t discussed the possibility of shutting down Matthew Stafford for the rest of the regular season, which is a good sign that he could play in either Week 16 or Week 17.

As for Stafford’s future in the Motor City, there have been plenty of talks about him being on the move this offseason.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided some interesting information on Stafford’s future with the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

“Knowing what I know, I don’t think he’s going to have the stomach to go through another rebuilding job,” Schefter said on 104.3 The Fan. “He might want to go on to play for a team that is ready to win right now…I think that’s an unsettled, fluid situation.”

Who knows, the next three games could be the final ones of Stafford’s career in Detroit.

