NFL Insider Has Injury Update For Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was exceptional last weekend in a last-second win over the Washington Football Team. Although it was tough to tell because of his stellar performance, the former No. 1 pick suffered an injury during the game.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, test results show that Stafford has a partial ligament tear in the thumb on his throwing hand.

Stafford didn’t practice on Wednesday for the Lions, but the team believes he’ll start this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. After all, he’s played through several injuries in the past.

When discussing his recovery timeline with the media, Stafford said “I’m just going to take it day by day, see how it heals.”

Tests revealed #Lions QB Matthew Stafford has a partial tear in a ligament in the thumb on his throwing hand, per sources. They’ll take the week to see how he throws the ball. But Stafford is tough as they come and the expectation is he starts Sunday against the #Panthers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 17, 2020

Despite dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb, Matthew Stafford completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns last weekend.

Stafford is as tough as they come, which is why the Lions are hopeful he’ll play. However, the coaching staff will make sure it doesn’t rush him back from this thumb injury.

“We’re just trying to be smart with it,” Lions head coach Matt Patricia told reporters. “Obviously, I think we all know how tough Matthew Stafford is, and he’s going to do everything possible. And for the most part, it’s probably me just trying to slow it down through the course of the week.”

The Detroit Lions will release Stafford’s official status for this weekend on Friday afternoon.