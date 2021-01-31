Report: 1 NFL Team Made A Better Offer Than The Rams

Matthew Stafford is heading West.

The Detroit Lions quarterback has reportedly been traded to the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford wanted a trade following the 2020 season and he’s been granted one. The Rams are reportedly giving up a big haul in exchange for the Lions franchise quarterback.

ESPN.com had the details on the trade:

The Lions will receive a third-round pick in 2021, a first-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023 in what is the first exchange of former No. 1 overall picks in the common draft era (since 1967). The deal cannot be made official until the start of the new league year on March 17.

Several teams were reportedly interested in Stafford, with many of them making intriguing offers. Los Angeles was reportedly Stafford’s preferred destination, though.

However, one team reportedly made a better offer than the Rams.

“The Rams were screwed with a bad contract on (Jared) Goff and the Lions helped them and don’t even get a good pick this year. The Washington offer was better,” a league source told NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Washington is a franchise in need of a longterm answer at quarterback, but the Football Team will have to look elsewhere now.