Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Posts Message About Detroit

Matthew Stafford’s time in Detroit is reportedly over.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft wants to be traded from the Lions, according to multiple reports. Detroit has a new head coach and a new general manager and Stafford reportedly feels it would be best to move on.

Stafford, 32, has been with the Lions since 2009. His wife, Kelly Stafford, has been along for the ride with him.

Kelly Stafford posted a message on Instagram after the trade reports.

“Thank you. This place, our home, the people… it’s hard to find the words to explain what this place means to me. Random tears come very often when I think about not being here. This place supported me during the toughest time of my life and during the happiest times and I want to thank y’all in the right way.

Whenever I figure out what the future holds, you’ll be hearing from me again with a thank you that hopefully shows how much gratitude and love I have for this place.. but until then we are going to enjoy our time left in Michigan to the fullest because there really is no other place like it,” she wrote.

It’s unclear at this point where the Staffords will end up, but places like Indianapolis, San Francisco and New England are being mentioned.