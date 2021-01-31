Matthew Stafford Reportedly Had 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Matthew Stafford is getting his wish.

The Detroit Lions quarterback requested a trade following the 2020 season. The Lions are granting him that request, as they’ve reportedly traded him to Los Angeles.

According to multiple reports, the Lions are getting a massive haul for Stafford. ESPN.com had the details on the big trade.

The Lions will receive a third-round pick in 2021, a first-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023 in what is the first exchange of former No. 1 overall picks in the common draft era (since 1967). The deal cannot be made official until the start of the new league year on March 17.

Several NFL franchises reportedly made offers for Stafford, with one reportedly being better than the one from Los Angeles.

However, Stafford reportedly had one preferred trade destination: the Rams.

The Lions came through and sent Stafford to his No. 1 destination.

“Stafford wanted to play for McVay and be in LA. Lions did him right in the end. There were other offers. Very good ones, too. Detroit and Rams front offices both knew that this was the trade that made all parties happiest— teams, player, coach,” NFL Network’s Peter Schrager tweeted.

More details trickling in… Stafford wanted to play for McVay and be in LA. Lions did him right in the end. There were other offers. Very good ones, too. Detroit and Rams front offices both knew that this was the trade that made all parties happiest— teams, player, coach. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 31, 2021

It remains to be seen how Jared Goff feels about the trade, but he’ll get a fresh start in Detroit.