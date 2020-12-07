Matthew Stafford Reacts To Playing Without Matt Patricia Today

The first game of the post-Matt Patricia era was a good one in Detroit.

The Lions had an epic comeback win over the rival Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Detroit topped Chicago, 34-30. The Lions out-scored the Bears by 14 points in the second half to notch a big win.

Detroit was led by interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

Stafford was very impressed by what he saw from his interim head coach in the first game of the post-Matt Patricia era.

“I’m obviously really happy for him, happy for our team,” Stafford said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “He cares about our guys. He’s only been on the offensive side of the ball for the majority of his time here, obviously only one week here with everybody. But I think his energy is infectious and guys feed off it and I really appreciate him as a person and just happy that he helped us get the win today. Guys went out there and played fast and free and it wasn’t perfect, you know, there’s plays we want back, but never quit, never really looked at the scoreboard. Just keep playing and let it all kind of figure itself out and it did.”

The Lions improved to 5-7 on the season with Sunday’s win.

The playoffs remain a longshot for Detroit, but maybe they can finish the season strong.