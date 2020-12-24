Matthew Stafford Reacts To The Lions’ Coaching Situation

When the Detroit Lions step on the field this weekend, they will do so without a significant chunk of their coaching staff.

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell is in quarantine after being a close contact of someone with COVID-19. He and several members of the defensive staff won’t be available to coach.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will fill in for Bevell on game day, according to a report from from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan will reportedly call offensive plays.

With much of the coaching staff gone, star quarterback Matthew Stafford will have to be a leader on the field. He’s not worried about losing much of the staff, though.

“We all just got to be ready to adapt,” Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I kind of, it’s been that way all season. Shoot, I was locked in a hotel room for a week not too long ago, too, so we’ve all been there taking our turns.”

Here’s more from the report:

“It’s not easy, it’s not fun. It’s understandable. We’re trying to do what’s right, trying to keep everybody safe in this building, but at the same time it’s difficult, yeah, but there’s plenty of teams in the league have dealt with these things. We’re just one of them at this moment. It’s on us to make sure that we’re prepared and ready to go play well.”

Stafford and company face a tough test this weekend as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town.

The Lions have lost four of their last five games and losing much of the coaching staff won’t help turn that around.

Tampa Bay and Detroit kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.