Matthew Stafford Releases A Message For Detroit Lions Fans

There aren’t many athletes who have built a bond with their city like Matthew Stafford did with Detroit.

Stafford faced a lot of pressure from the moment he was drafted by the Lions. That didn’t seem to bother him, as he threw for 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns in a 12-year span. However, the former No. 1 overall pick was traded this offseason so he wouldn’t have to go through another rebuilding process.

Before he fully embraces the next chapter of his career, Stafford put out a farewell message for the Lions. It might just bring a tear to fans’ eyes.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about how it all started. A long-haired Texas kid from the University of Georgia. This city welcomed me with open arms,” Stafford said. “I’m talking about Detroit. It’s special here. Anybody who gets to experience Motown knows what I’m talking about. The history, the attitude, the people. Detroit stands alone. I’m proud to say this is where I started my NFL career. I guess you could say it’s where I grew up. In a time when this city had its back against the ropes, you knew it would swing back. It’s where I started my family, where I became a husband and a father. This city will always be a part of me.”

Not only did Stafford express his appreciation for the city of Detroit, he opened up about his connection with the fans.

“To Lions fans hearing this, there is no me without you. You’ve been with me through all the touchdowns, the good times, all the big moments, and you kept cheering through the tougher times. There were some of my lowest points when it was difficult to get back up. Every injury I fought through, every fourth quarter comeback. I want you to know how much I care. How much I’ll always care.”

Now that the new league year has officially begun, Stafford is a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s safe to say the Rams are getting a true leader, on and off the field.