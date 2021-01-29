Last week, the NFL world was stunned to learn that the Detroit Lions and star quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed to part ways.

After more than a decade as the team’s starting quarterback, Stafford will play elsewhere in 2021. Several landing spots emerged immediately, such as the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers.

However, another contender fans may have not thought of before is the Los Angeles Rams. Well, that’s at least according to the latest report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Matthew Stafford considers the Rams a viable contender in his trade market with the Lions,” Fowler reported. “While it’s unclear what the Rams can do with Jared Goff’s long-term deal on the books, they’ve explored the possibilities with Stafford.”

It’s an interesting thought considering the Rams still have Jared Goff under contract for four more years. In fact, Goff’s contract extension doesn’t even kick in with the team until the 2021 season kicks off.

Los Angeles would need to find a team to take Goff in a trade and then make a trade for Stafford. The Rams could ship Goff to Detroit, but it would be surprising to see the Lions willingly take on his massive contract.

Of course, the Rams’ “interest” in Stafford could be just to drive up the price for other team’s in the bidding process. Division-rival San Francisco is seen as the most likely landing spot for Stafford. Making the 49ers pay a little extra couldn’t hurt.

Are the Rams legitimate players in the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes?