Matthew Stafford Reveals When He First Thought About A Trade

Matthew Stafford was the first domino to fall this offseason, as the Detroit Lions shipped the former No. 1 overall pick to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster trade.

Stafford was the heart and soul of the Lions for a decade, proving that he’s as tough as he is talented.

In a recent interview with Mitch Albom, Stafford revealed that he played through the 2020 season with a torn UCL in his elbow. He also dealt with an ankle sprain and cartilage damage in his ribs.

Stafford also shared his initial thoughts on the Lions-Rams trade in that same interview with Albom. The Pro Bowl quarterback admit that he and his wife knew that a deal was in the works for an extended period of time.

“To be honest, Kelly and I probably started talking about it before last season,” Stafford told Albom of the Detroit Free Press. “It was one of those things where, you know, we were hoping that, golly, let’s go, I hope this thing takes off and we play great. But if it doesn’t, you just knew what was going to happen. They were going to tear it down and rebuild.”

The main reason why Stafford knew his time was up this offseason is because Detroit was bringing in a new head coach and general manager. Usually, a new regime likes to bring in their own players.

“And anytime you switch GMs and a head coach, you know that they’re going to want to bring their own people in, and that’s going to take time. And I, frankly, didn’t feel like I was the appropriate person to oversee that time.”

Although it’ll be odd seeing Stafford in another uniform, the Georgia product deserves the chance to play for a Super Bowl contender.

We’ll see if Stafford can take his game to the next level alongside Sean McVay in Los Angeles.