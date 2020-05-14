The Spun

Matthew Stafford Reveals Viral Math Problem Video Was Fake

matthew stafford celebrates during a lions gameDETROIT, MI - AUGUST 19: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a second quarter touchdown during the preseason game against the New York Jets on August 19, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford showcased his incredible math skills in a viral video.

In the video, Stafford was asked to solve a math problem. The question was: what is 9,758 multiplied by 618? Having trouble coming up with the answer without using a calculator?

Well, Stafford came up with the answer in just a matter of seconds. The Lions official Twitter account even sent out the video with the caption, “putting the MATH in Matthew.”

Nearly a month later, Stafford admitted the video is fake. That’s right, the Lions franchise quarterback duped the nation and basked in his math genius for a few weeks.

On Thursday afternoon he finally came clean. “I can’t believe you guys fell for the math trick,” he said.

“TJ [Lang] and I have been doing that for years. He texted me the answer beforehand and I just read it off and sell it hard. I guess I deserve a Daytime Emmy.”

The former No. 1 overall pick and former teammate T.J. Lang must have been pulling this prank for some time. They have it down.

Stafford might not be elite at math, but he’s got the acting chops to pull off this little stunt.

The former Georgia quarterback was in the MVP race before he suffered an injury during the 2019 season. Hopefully he can get back to that form for the Lions in 2020.

