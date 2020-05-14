Matthew Stafford Reveals Viral Math Problem Video Was Fake

Earlier this offseason, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford showcased his incredible math skills in a viral video.

In the video, Stafford was asked to solve a math problem. The question was: what is 9,758 multiplied by 618? Having trouble coming up with the answer without using a calculator?

Well, Stafford came up with the answer in just a matter of seconds. The Lions official Twitter account even sent out the video with the caption, “putting the MATH in Matthew.”

Nearly a month later, Stafford admitted the video is fake. That’s right, the Lions franchise quarterback duped the nation and basked in his math genius for a few weeks.

On Thursday afternoon he finally came clean. “I can’t believe you guys fell for the math trick,” he said.

“TJ [Lang] and I have been doing that for years. He texted me the answer beforehand and I just read it off and sell it hard. I guess I deserve a Daytime Emmy.”

Matthew Stafford said the math problem he solved with @TJLang70 was a trick. TJ texted him the answer. "I just read it off and sell it hard. I guess I deserve a Daytime Emmy." 😂 pic.twitter.com/LeX5iYlVci — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 14, 2020

The former No. 1 overall pick and former teammate T.J. Lang must have been pulling this prank for some time. They have it down.

Stafford might not be elite at math, but he’s got the acting chops to pull off this little stunt.

The former Georgia quarterback was in the MVP race before he suffered an injury during the 2019 season. Hopefully he can get back to that form for the Lions in 2020.