Adam Schefter Gives Big Update On Matthew Stafford’s Status For Sunday

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has become an Ironman within the NFL this season.

Stafford has dealt with multiple injuries this year. Right now, the Lions quarterback is playing through ankle, rib and thumb injuries.

Despite having nothing to play for in Sunday’s season finale, not even three injuries can keep Stafford away from the game. The Lions quarterback is “expected to start” when Detroit takes on the Vikings Sunday afternoon, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

We’d expect nothing less from Stafford – a quarterback known for his toughness. It looks like he’ll suit up and play through various injuries in the Lions’ season finale on Sunday.

Despite dealing with ankle, rib and thumb injuries that have him listed as questionable for Sunday, Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford is expected to start vs. the Vikings, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021

Sunday could wind up being the last time Matthew Stafford suits up for the Lions. He’s given his heart and soul to Detroit, but hasn’t received the same in return.

Some speculate that Stafford will seek out a trade this off-season to link up with a contender. San Francisco seems like an obvious fit.

The 49ers have expressed confidence in current starter Jimmy Garoppolo, but there’s no doubt they’d like to upgrade the position if given the opportunity.

Detroit could be a major seller this off-season as the organization conducts yet another rebuild. It’s probable Stafford is shipped elsewhere, most likely in return for a draft pick or two.

Stafford isn’t done giving it his all for the Lions just yet, though. It appears he’ll suit up and play through injuries this Sunday when Detroit takes on Minnesota for the regular-season finale.

[Adam Schefter]