Former NFL Executive Reveals What He Would Give Up In Matthew Stafford Trade

Former NFL executive Charley Casserly is one of the many people around the NFL world who are sold on Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

When reports broke that Stafford and Detroit would be mutually parting ways, the frenzy of speculation amongst fans and analysts was immediate. As such a high-valued target, teams from all over the league are likely chomping at the bit to acquire the veteran QB.

Casserly believes Stafford is worth every penny.

“I’d give them a (1st round pick). I’d give them a (2nd round pick) next year. And I wouldn’t even think twice about doing that,” Casserly said on NFL Network Friday afternoon.

What I would give up to trade for @Lions Matt Stafford @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JiVMspv0ae — Charley Casserly (@CharleyCasserly) January 29, 2021

As a 15-year NFL general manager (Washington 1989-1999, Houston 2002-2005), Casserly’s opinion certainly carries some weight in the football world. In his third year as GM in Washington, the veteran front-office exec led the franchise to a Super Bowl victory (1991).

Casserly alluded to more than a handful of teams that could benefit from the talents of Stafford. The Colts, Rams, Saints, Bears and Washington Football Team were all on the former GM’s list.

“I’ve never seen this many good teams that need a quarterback,” Casserly said. “There’ll be a bidding war for Stafford — I’d take him in a minute.”

Even if Matthew Stafford was staying put, this would be one of the most significant NFL offseasons in recent memory. Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly also requested a trade away from the organization.

With the futures of these two elite QBs up in the air, the offseason frenzy has only just begun.