Everyone Had Same Reaction To The Matthew Stafford Trade

The first blockbuster trade of the NFL’s 2021 offseason has been completed.

The Los Angeles Rams are trading for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams are reportedly sending quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a future third-round pick in exchange for Stafford.

That’s a lot, but the Rams clearly wanted to move on from Goff and his contract and believe they’re getting an upgrade at the position in Stafford.

But if Stafford went for multiple first-round picks and a third-round pick, what will Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson go for? That’s what everyone wanted to know on Saturday night.

Now imagine what Deshaun Watson is worth. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 31, 2021

If Stafford goes for two 1s, a 3 and Goff, imagine what Watson will bring. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 31, 2021

The Texans GM reconsidering trading Deshaun Watson after seeing the Matt Stafford haul: pic.twitter.com/G7JmutYeJT — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) January 31, 2021

The Texans have yet to trade Watson, though he reportedly wants out of the franchise.

Houston’s new coach, David Culley, said he took the job believing that Watson will be the quarterback moving forward.

“He’s the quarterback of the Houston Texans, and that’s all that I was concerned about,” Culley said. “That’s all I knew and whatever was being said about what he wanted to do or didn’t want to do. All I know is this. …

“He is a Houston Texan. And I wanted to be a Houston Texan. And the reason I’m in this position today is because I knew he’s going to be a Houston Texan. The outside stuff that was being said is irrelevant to me.”

We’ll see if that changes moving forward. Perhaps the Texans will be more motivated to trade Watson knowing what Stafford went for.