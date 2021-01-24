The Matthew Stafford era for the Detroit Lions has reached the end of the road. The 32-year-old quarterback reportedly demanded a trade and will likely leave the Lions within the next few months.

Stafford spent the last 12 years with Detroit, attempting to resurrect a laboring franchise. The Lions made just three playoff appearances during that run, each time losing in the Wild Card round. Stafford did his best to push Detroit, often putting up gaudy individual numbers, but often didn’t receive support from the rest of his team or the coaching staff.

The Lions signaled their commitment to a full rebuild earlier this week with the hiring of Dan Campbell. The new Detroit head coach spoke highly of Stafford, but was reportedly told that trading the 32-year-old might be an option upon his arrival. Both head coach and quarterback met alongside new general manager Brad Holmes and agreed that pursuing a trade was in the best interest of all parties.

Detroit will now bide its time and hope to get a generous offer from many likely suitors. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter gave some context on what the Lions might expect to get in return for the veteran quarterback who still seems be in the prime of his career.

According to Schefter’s sources, Detroit expects to receive at least a first-round pick in return for Stafford.

The Detroit Lions will have plenty of buyers to choose from when the time comes to deal their franchise quarterback. Already, reports linked the San Fransisco 49ers to Stafford. Numerous other teams should at least put together a trade package or give Detroit a call to inquire about the 32-year-old veteran.

Whatever team makes the move for Matthew Stafford, should consider him worth the price. In 2020, the veteran starter threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Stafford should be able to contribute immediately and could be the final piece needed to turn an organization into a title contender.

