Quarterback Matthew Stafford effectively forced his way off of the Detroit Lions. It doesn’t sound like many, if anyone in that organization holds it against him.

Detroit got a nice haul for Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams, in a deal that seems to benefit both sides. The Lions can move forward with their rebuild, and Stafford goes to a true contender.

The Rams had one of the NFL’s best defenses last season, but an offense that couldn’t quite get over the hump with Jared Goff. Stafford now gets to prove that he is the true top-flight quarterback that many believe has been held back by the Lions for much of his career. And if he wins a Super Bowl, he’ll have plenty rooting him on back in Detroit.

“There’s not a guy in our locker room that’s not rooting for that guy to get a ring,” young Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson told the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast. “I mean, all of us loved him.”

Hockenson, a former star at Iowa, doesn’t have a single bad thing to say about his now-former quarterback. Via MLive:

“He is probably the best dude, the best player I’ve ever been around. Period. Like period. […] “He’s one of those guys, again, for the boys, for all of us, he was like, ‘y’all do all this during the week. Y’all do everything I ask of you, and I’m going to go out there and do everything I can for you guys.’ Everybody on our team respected that guy. Like everybody loved him. He will forever put a stamp on my career and in the city of Detroit. He’s, I mean, he was, like I said, one of the best — the best player I’ve ever.”

At the same time, he said that he’s extremely excited to play with Jared Goff, who comes over in the Matthew Stafford deal. Hopefully it is the rare one that winds up working out well for everyone involved.

[Bussin’ With The Boys]