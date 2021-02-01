Here’s What Other NFL Teams Offered For Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford has not officially been traded yet, but the blockbuster deal between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams can be finalized in March.

The Lions are moving on from their franchise quarterback, who requested a trade following the 2020 season. The Rams, meanwhile, are moving on from former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff, who was included in the package to land Stafford.

There were reportedly several teams interested in Stafford, but Sean McVay and the Rams won out, sending two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Goff to the Lions.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer shared some details on the other offers made for Stafford. There were reportedly a couple of notable offers made to Detroit.

Notes on the Stafford deal, via @AlbertBreer: *Panthers offered No. 8 pick + a late round choice.

*Washington offered No. 19 & a 3rd rounder.

*Colts never offered No. 21 but discussed other packages.

*49ers never made an official offer

*Jets checked in but talks didn’t go far. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 1, 2021

The Rams’ offer was clearly the best one, assuming the report is accurate.

Los Angeles’ offer of two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Goff is one of the biggest trade packages the NFL has seen in recent years.

Stafford will now join a Rams team that will enter the 2021 season among the Super Bowl favorites. Goff, meanwhile, heads to a rebuilding Lions squad led by a first-year head coach in Dan Campbell.