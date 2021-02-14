Matthew Stafford has made it clear that he thought he would finish his career with the Detroit Lions. But once a trade became inevitable, Stafford had specific instructions for his now-former team.

During his exclusive interview with the Detroit Free Press, Stafford revealed that he asked the Lions to trade him to a Super Bowl contender. He said that the Lions acted respectful of that wish, and accepted the list of teams he presented them.

“What’s accurate is — and this is an incredible thing by (the Lions) — I asked to go to a team that was ready to win a championship,” Stafford said. “And, you know, there were a few teams on that list. There were a few teams that were not on that list. And they were respectful of that and understood completely. I had thoughts and reasons for each one of them.”

The Lions wound up trading Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. In exchange, they got a pair of first-round picks and QB Jared Goff.

But Stafford is leaving the city of Detroit on very good terms. He and his wife made a huge charitable contribution to the city on his way out.

There’s little doubt that the Rams are Super Bowl contenders. They went 11-5 in 2020, upsetting the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle in a Wildcard Round matchup to boot.

But the Rams have been hindered by lackluster QB play over the past two years. Stafford could fix that problem in no time if he plays to the level he was at even last year.

The Lions really did Matthew Stafford a solid on this one. But he absolutely deserved it after everything he went through in Detroit.

