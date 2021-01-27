Report: Here’s How Many Teams Have Reached Out About Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is expected to be a very hot commodity, now that the Detroit Lions have reportedly agreed to move the veteran quarterback. We’ve already seen speculation about the potential for a number of franchises to add the 2009 No. 1 pick.

Ian Rapoport says that the market is expected to be very wide-ranging. As much as one-third of the league has reportedly reached out to the Lions to inquire about where things stand for Stafford. Detroit reportedly hopes to fetch at least a first-round pick in return for the veteran QB.

The San Francisco 49ers, which have been rumored with just about every major quarterback in the market over the last year, given questions about Jimmy Garoppolo’s ceiling. Other teams commonly connected include the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and New England Patriots.

It is unclear if they are among that “one-third” group, but it’s a fair bet. Along with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Washington Football Team, and maybe even the Los Angeles Rams, there is no shortage of teams that could look to upgrade under center.

From @GMFB: A look at QBs who could be on the move, with #Rams QB Jared Goff entering the fray, the #Lions getting immediate and significant interest and calls on Matthew Stafford over the weekend, and teams still calling the #Texans on Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/ttLc7iFXHq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2021

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be the top commodity out there. He’s still in his mid-20s, and coming off of an incredible season, ever after the Texans dealt DeAndre Hopkins, among the best wide receivers in football.

He could command a significant return. However, Stafford—who is still in his prime and widely respected as one of the more underappreciated quarterbacks in the league—will likely be cheaper to acquire, and could still make the right team a real contender.

The market for Watson could help drive up the price for Matthew Stafford as well, which the Detroit Lions, who already have the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, would certainly welcome. We should have a very exciting offseason coming up in the NFL.

