Details Emerging From Matthew Stafford’s Status For Sunday

Yet another major starting quarterback is dealing with COVID-19 concerns, just days ahead of a game. Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time this year.

Back in August, the team feared that Stafford had contracted the coronavirus. He was placed on the list, but days later, was removed. At the time, the Lions said that a pair of negative tests indicated that the initial one that landed him there was actually a false positive.

Now, he’s back on the list, after being named a “high-risk, close contact” to a non-team member that tested positive for COVID, Adam Schefter reports. The contact came on Monday, so there is a chance he may still be able to play on Sunday.

If he continues to test negative, Schefter says that he could be removed from the list on Sunday, in time to play vs. the Minnesota Vikings. That game is set for 1 p.m. ET in Minnesota, which may make things a bit tricky.

Lions' QB Matthew Stafford is considered a "high-risk, close contact" from a non team member, per source. His last contact was Monday, which means he would be eligible to come off the Resvere/COVID list Sunday and play vs. the Vikings, pending negative tests for him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

Obviously, playing Matthew Stafford without days of on-field preparation ahead of a division game isn’t ideal. If he can’t play, veteran backup Chase Daniel is listed next on the depth chart.

In that scenario, former Purdue quarterback David Blough would be the second-stringer for the game.

At 3-4, time is of the essence for the Detroit Lions to try and get back into the Wild Card race. The team lost its first two NFC North games of the season, to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Grabbing one against the last-place Vikings could be crucial.

